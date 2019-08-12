The system calibration utility is included in the NI mmWave Reference Project. This utility calibrates the system by measuring in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) impairments for each channel. To use this utility, the mmWave Transceiver System must be configured as a transceiver or a receiver.
|Mode
|Devices Calibrated
|Receiver
|Receiver
|Transceiver
|Receiver and transmitter
|Transmitter
|None
You must recalibrate the system if you exchange any of the following components:
The measured I/Q impairments are stored on the PXIe-3620 module.
When using the reference FPGA design and host code provided by the NI mmWave Reference Project, the measured I/Q impairments are retrieved from the device by the Open VI and used by the Configure VI to correct the system.