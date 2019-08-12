System Calibration Utility

The system calibration utility is included in the NI mmWave Reference Project. This utility calibrates the system by measuring in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) impairments for each channel. To use this utility, the mmWave Transceiver System must be configured as a transceiver or a receiver.

Table 1. Devices Calibrated in Configuration Modes

Mode Devices Calibrated Receiver Receiver Transceiver Receiver and transmitter Transmitter None

Note Warm up the mmWave Transceiver System before using the system calibration utility. To warm up the mmWave Transceiver System, use the NI mmWave Reference Project to run the mmWave Transceiver System for 20 minutes so that the system reaches a steady-state temperature.

You must recalibrate the system if you exchange any of the following components:

PXIe-3610 Waveform Generator

PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module

PXIe-3630 Digitizer

MMPX(m)-to-MMPX(m) cables

The measured I/Q impairments are stored on the PXIe-3620 module.

When using the reference FPGA design and host code provided by the NI mmWave Reference Project, the measured I/Q impairments are retrieved from the device by the Open VI and used by the Configure VI to correct the system.