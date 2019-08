LO Sharing

You can configure the PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module module to use an external local oscillator (LO) signal when preparing the signal for upconversion or downconversion.

You can configure the PXIe-3620 to use internal or external LOs, but the module uses internal LOs by default. The LOs have the following uses:

LO1—LO source for the mmWave radio head.

LO2—Upconverts an in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) baseband signal to an intermediate frequency (IF) signal, and downconverts from an IF signal to an I/Q baseband signal, as shown in the following figure. Note When simultaneously using the transmit and receive channels, the IF frequencies for receiving and transmitting will be the same.

Figure 1. PXIe-3620 Block Diagram

Devices LO Injection RF Frequency Formulas mmRH-3602/3642/3652 mmWave Radio Heads High-side RF Frequency = LO Frequency - IF Frequency LO Frequency = LO1 Frequency × 4

IF Frequency = LO2 Frequency × 3 mmRH-3603/3643/3653 mmWave Radio Heads Low-side RF Frequency = LO Frequency + IF Frequency LO Frequency = LO1 Frequency × 3

IF Frequency = LO2 Frequency × 3 mmRH-3647/3657 mmWave Radio Heads Low-side RF Frequency = LO Frequency + IF Frequency LO Frequency = LO1 Frequency × 8

IF Frequency = LO2 Frequency × 3

The following table shows a variety of examples of resultant LO frequencies for desired RF frequencies.

Table 1. Example Frequencies