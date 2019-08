Fast Configuration Overview

The mmWave Transceiver System supports fast configuration of gain and mmWave port switches.

The PXIe-7902 High-Speed Serial Instrument can send commands to the PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module and mmWave radio heads directly from the FPGA. By bypassing the host for configuration, you can configure a new gain or port configuration more quickly. This is useful for applications that require low latency automatic gain or port configuration.