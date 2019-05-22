Hardware Overview

The NI ELVIS III provides convenient connectivity and functionality in the form of a high density direct connection to the application board for the control I/O, industry standard connectors for the instrumentation I/O, and standard communication ports for controlling the NI ELVIS III.

Key Features

Engineering lab workstation that can be controlled through USB, Ethernet, or WiFi

Complete suite of laboratory instruments: Oscilloscope Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator Digital Multimeter Variable Power Supplies Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator Current-Voltage Analyzer Bode Analyzer

Flexible I/O for control and measurement functionality: Analog Input Analog Output Digital Input/Output Fixed Power Supplies

High performance RIO controller: Supports LabVIEW RT and LabVIEW FPGA programming

Modular application board: Default application board for prototyping experiments Numerous domain-specific application boards available



Figure 1. NI ELVIS III Workstation Application board power button/LED WiFi antenna connector Ethernet port USB device port OLED display Application board connector Reset button Power supply connector Workstation power switch USB host port Workstation power LED Status LED WiFi LED User programmable button (Button 0) User programmable LEDs Function Generator BNC connectors Oscilloscope BNC connectors IV Analyzer screw terminal Trigger BNC connector Logic Analyzer/Pattern Generator 20-pin connector Variable Power Supplies banana jacks Digital Multimeter banana jacks Digital Multimeter Fuse

The hardware architecture of the NI ELVIS III is based on an FPGA and an RT processor that are programmatically accessible by the user. The user can control a variety of analog and digital I/O lines exposed via the application board, and the instrumentation I/O via dedicated connectors.

Figure 2. NI ELVIS III Hardware Architecture

The NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board is connected to the device by default and provides easy access to the available I/O via breadboard connectors, as well as additional user peripherals commonly used in the laboratory.