Hardware Overview

Last Modified: December 14, 2018

The NI ELVIS III provides convenient connectivity and functionality in the form of a high density direct connection to the application board for the control I/O, industry standard connectors for the instrumentation I/O, and standard communication ports for controlling the NI ELVIS III.

Key Features

  • Engineering lab workstation that can be controlled through USB, Ethernet, or WiFi
  • Complete suite of laboratory instruments:
    • Oscilloscope
    • Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator
    • Digital Multimeter
    • Variable Power Supplies
    • Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator
    • Current-Voltage Analyzer
    • Bode Analyzer
  • Flexible I/O for control and measurement functionality:
    • Analog Input
    • Analog Output
    • Digital Input/Output
    • Fixed Power Supplies
  • High performance RIO controller:
    • Supports LabVIEW RT and LabVIEW FPGA programming
  • Modular application board:
    • Default application board for prototyping experiments
    • Numerous domain-specific application boards available
Figure 1. NI ELVIS III Workstation
  1. Application board power button/LED
  2. WiFi antenna connector
  3. Ethernet port
  4. USB device port
  5. OLED display
  6. Application board connector
  7. Reset button
  8. Power supply connector
  9. Workstation power switch
  10. USB host port
  11. Workstation power LED
  12. Status LED
  13. WiFi LED
  14. User programmable button (Button 0)
  15. User programmable LEDs
  16. Function Generator BNC connectors
  17. Oscilloscope BNC connectors
  18. IV Analyzer screw terminal
  19. Trigger BNC connector
  20. Logic Analyzer/Pattern Generator 20-pin connector
  21. Variable Power Supplies banana jacks
  22. Digital Multimeter banana jacks
  23. Digital Multimeter Fuse

The hardware architecture of the NI ELVIS III is based on an FPGA and an RT processor that are programmatically accessible by the user. The user can control a variety of analog and digital I/O lines exposed via the application board, and the instrumentation I/O via dedicated connectors.

Figure 2. NI ELVIS III Hardware Architecture

The NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board is connected to the device by default and provides easy access to the available I/O via breadboard connectors, as well as additional user peripherals commonly used in the laboratory.

Figure 3. NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board
  1. Analog Input
  2. Analog Output
  3. Fixed User Power Supplies
  4. Digital I/O
  5. User Peripherals
  6. Digital Ground
  7. Central Build Area (breadboard)
  8. Fixed User Power Supplies LEDs

