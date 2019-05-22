Flashing Status LED

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Below is an explanation of each state of the NI ELVIS III Status LED and recommended solutions:

Number of Flashes every Few Seconds Explanation Solution
1 The NI ELVIS III is unconfigured. Configure the device.
2 The NI ELVIS III has detected an error in its software. This usually occurs when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted. Reinstall software on the device.
3 The NI ELVIS III is in safe mode. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about safe mode.
4 The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes. This usually occurs when the NI ELVIS III runs out of memory.
  1. Review your Real-Time VI.
  2. Check the memory usage.
  3. Modify the VI as necessary to solve the memory usage issue.
Continuously flashing or solid The NI ELVIS III has detected an unrecoverable error. Contact NI by visiting ni.com/support.

