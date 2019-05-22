Flashing Status LED

1 The NI ELVIS III is unconfigured. Configure the device.

2 The NI ELVIS III has detected an error in its software. This usually occurs when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted. Reinstall software on the device.

3 The NI ELVIS III is in safe mode. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about safe mode.

4 The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes. This usually occurs when the NI ELVIS III runs out of memory. Review your Real-Time VI. Check the memory usage. Modify the VI as necessary to solve the memory usage issue.