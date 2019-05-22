Collector Voltage Sweep Settings (IV Analyzer)

This appears for the Transistor Analyzer mode only.
The following Collector voltage sweep settings are available.
|Setting
|Description
|Operational Limits
|Vc start
|Initial collector voltage.
|
Range: -10 V to 10 V
Resolution: 10 mV
|Vc stop
|Final collector voltage.
|
Range: -10 V to 10 V
Resolution: 10 mV
|Vc step
|Size of the collector voltage steps during the sweep.
|
Range: 10 mV to (Vcstop - Vcstart)
Resolution: 10 mV
|Ic limit
|Maximum collector current during the sweep.
|
Range: 0 µA to 30 mA
Resolution: 1 µA