Trigger Settings (Oscilloscope)

You can configure the trigger by using the trigger settings.
The layout of the settings may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some settings are hidden by default. Click the expand arrow to access hidden settings.
|Setting
|Description
|Type
|Type of trigger to start the acquisition. Refer to the Oscilloscope Concepts section to learn about different trigger types.
|Source
|Source of the trigger that starts the data acquisition.
|Slope
|Place at which a trigger occurs.
|Level
|Voltage at which a trigger occurs. This setting is enabled only when Type is Analog edge. Level must be between -50 V and 50 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 1x and between -500 V and 500 V when the probe attenuation of the trigger signal is 10x.
Note
The Oscilloscope uses hysteresis to reduce false triggering due to noise or jitter in the signal, by adding a window above or below Level. The hysteresis is 25% of Volts/div. You can adjust the value of hysteresis by configuring Volts/div in Channel Settings. Refer to Hysteresis to learn more about how hysteresis works.
|Set 50%
|Sets the trigger level as 50% of the peak-to-peak voltage of the measured signal. This setting is available only when Type is Analog edge.
|Acquisition delay
|Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enable Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.
|Position
|
The time between the trigger position and the middle of the display pane. The value of Position changes when you move the trigger horizontally.