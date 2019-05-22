Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator Specifications

Version:
Last Modified: May 17, 2019

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

Number of channels

2

Maximum update rate (per channel)

100 MS/s

Resolution

14 bits

Slew rate

188 V/µs

Small signal bandwidth (-3 dB)

15 MHz with no load
Figure 1. Function Generator Maximum Amplitude vs Frequency
Table 1. Output Range
Gain Setting AC Amplitude Range DC Offset Range Resolution Amplitude Error DC Offset Error Total Output Range
High gain ±10 V ±10 V 1.25 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±50 mV ±10 V
Low gain ±2.5 V ±10 V 0.3 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±20 mV ±10 V

Output impedance

50 Ω

DC current drive

30 mA maximum

Overvoltage protection (per channel)

±10 V, short-circuit to ground

Power-on state

High Impedance

