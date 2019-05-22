Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Display Window (Bode Analyzer)

Last Modified: May 17, 2019

Use Cursors to measure a given point on the signal trace, or compare the differences between two points.

Cursor Mode Description
Off Turns off the cursors.
Track Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.
Manual Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.

When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data:

Column    Description
C1 Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for Cursor 1. Use the drop-down beside C1 to select the response to measure.
C2 Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for Cursor 2. Use the drop-down beside C2 to select the response to measure.
|Δ Value| Displays the Frequency, Gain and Phase readings for C2 - C1.

