Display Window (Bode Analyzer)

Use Cursors to measure a given point on the signal trace, or compare the differences between two points.

Cursor Mode Description Off Turns off the cursors. Track Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace. Manual Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.

When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data: