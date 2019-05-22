Configuration Options (VPS)

The Variable Power Supply (VPS) Soft Front Panel (SFP) has different configuration options in different channel modes.
When setting the VPS to the Static mode, you can control the voltage and current outputs by changing the Voltage and Current limit settings. The display on the panel shows the actual voltage, current, and power readings of the output signal.
|Setting
|Description
|Operational Limits
|Voltage
|Target voltage level.
Range: 1 V to 15 V for the + terminal, -15 V to -1 V for the - terminal
Resolution: 10 mV
|Current limit
|Maximum current sourced from the instrument.
Note
If the actual current surpasses Current limit, the current output is coerced to a value smaller than and close to Current limit to protect your hardware. The voltage output is also coerced to a value smaller than Voltage and an increase in Voltage does not result in an increase in the voltage output.
|Range: 20 mA to 500 mA for the + terminal, -500 mA to -20 mA for the - terminal
When you set the VPS to the Sweep mode, the VPS ramps voltage outputs between the start and stop voltages you specify. The VPS provides the following configuration options. The display on the panel shows the actual voltage, current, and power readings of the output signal.
|Setting
|Description
|Operational Limits
|Start voltage
|Target voltage at which the voltage sweep starts. Start voltage can be either greater than or less than Stop voltage.
Range: 1 V to 15 V for the + terminal, -15 V to -1 V for the - terminal
Resolution: 10 mV
|Stop voltage
|Target voltage at which the voltage sweep stops. Start voltage can be either greater than or less than Stop voltage.
Range: 1 V to 15 V for the + terminal, -15 V to -1 V for the - terminal
Resolution: 10 mV
|Step
|Voltage interval between each output signal during a voltage sweep. The absolute value of Step must be less than the difference between Start voltage and Stop voltage.
Range: 0 V to 14 V, less than |VStart - Vstop|
Resolution: 10 mV
|Step interval
|Time interval between each output signal during a voltage sweep.
|Range: 0 s to 86400 s
|Generation mode
Mode in which the device generates voltage. Select Run Once if you want to generate the voltage sweep only once. Select Loop if you want to generate the voltage sweep continuously.
|Current limit
|Maximum current sourced from the instrument.
Note
|Range: 20 mA to 500 mA for the + terminal, -500 mA to -20 mA for the - terminal