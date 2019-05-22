Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Bode Analyzer Specifications

Version:
Last Modified: May 17, 2019

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

Oscilloscope

Number of channels

4

Resolution

14 bits

Bandwidth

50 MHz at -3 dB[1]

Input impedance

1 MΩ ‖ 15 pF

Overvoltage protection

±50 V

Accuracy

2% of input + 1% of full scale
Table 1. Input Range
Range Full Scale Offset Offset Accuracy
High gain (≤200 mV/div) 2 V peak-to-peak ±1 V ±25 mV
Low gain (>200 mV/div) 50 V peak-to-peak ±25 V ±625 mV

Note  

Input voltages should not exceed 50 V DC or 30 V RMS.

Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Number of channels

2

Maximum update rate (per channel)

100 MS/s

Resolution

14 bits

Slew rate

188 V/µs

Small signal bandwidth (-3 dB)

15 MHz with no load
Table 2. Output Range
Gain Setting AC Amplitude Range DC Offset Range Resolution Amplitude Error DC Offset Error Total Output Range
High gain ±10 V ±10 V 1.25 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±50 mV ±10 V
Low gain ±2.5 V ±10 V 0.3 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±20 mV ±10 V

Output impedance

50 Ω

DC current drive

30 mA maximum

Overvoltage protection (per channel)

±10 V, short-circuit to ground

Power-on state

High Impedance
  • 1 A probe with appropriate frequency response is required to reach the specified 50 MHz oscilloscope bandwidth.

