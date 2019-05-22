This topic tells you how to set up the hardware and start analyzing frequency response.
Complete the following steps:
Build the circuit for Bode analysis on the NI ELVIS III Application Board.
Connect Function Generator CH 1 and Oscilloscope CH1 to the input of the circuit. Connect Oscilloscope CH 2 to the output of the circuit, as shown in the following diagram: Refer to Connecting Signals to the Bode Analyzer for more details about connecting to the Bode.
Launch the Bode Analyzer.
In the Stimulus channel section, adjust the parameters as desired.
Click the Run button. Results display in the Gain and Phase sections of the display.
Note
You may hear clicking sounds from the NI ELVIS III while operating the SFP. This is expected behavior and is due to the switching of internal relays.