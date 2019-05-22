Generating and Measuring a Digital Signal

This example illustrates how to perform a loopback test with the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator (Logic). In the example, you use the Pattern Generator to generate a digital signal, and use the Logic Analyzer to read the signal.

The procedure for generating and measuring other types of digital signals is similar. Refer to the Configuration Options (Logic) section for more information.

NI ELVIS III , as shown in the following diagram:



Connect a jumper wire between the Logic 0 line and the Logic 1 line on the NI ELVIS III, as shown in the following diagram:

Refer to Connecting Signals to the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator for more details about connecting to the Logic instrument. Launch the Logic Soft Front Panel (SFP). Configure the Pattern Generator to generate a clock signal on the Logic 0 line. Configure the Logic Analyzer to measure the input signal on the Logic 1 line. Click Run. You can now see two square waves in the display window, one of which is the output signal on the Logic 0 line, and the other is the input signal on the Logic 1 line. If necessary, adjust the trigger settings to stabilize the waveform in the display window and adjust Time per division to change the number of periods displayed.