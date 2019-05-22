Securing the Device

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

If you are a Lab Administrator, you can prevent unauthorized users from changing system configuration on the NI ELVIS III by setting an administrator password and permissions in MAX.

spd-note-note
Note  

MAX is installed automatically when you install the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle or the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit.

Setting a New Password

By default, each remote device includes a single user with the following name and password:

  • User name: admin
  • Password: <blank>

Complete the following steps to set a new password.

  1. In MAX, expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and then select your NI ELVIS III.
  2. Login with the default user name and password:
    1. Click Log In on the toolbar.
    2. Enter admin in User name and leave Password blank.
    3. Click OK.
  3. Click Set Permissions on the toolbar to launch the Security Configuration page in a browser.
  4. Enter admin in User name and leave Password blank.
  5. Double-click admin in the list of users under the Users tab.
  6. Enter a secure password in New Password.
  7. Re-enter your password in Re-type New Password.
  8. Click Save.
  9. Click Upload Changes to save the changes to the system.
You can now return to MAX and log in using the new password.
spd-note-note
Note  

NI cannot recover lost system passwords. If you forget the password, you must contact NI and reformat the NI ELVIS III.

Removing Permissions from the Everyone Group

To secure your device, your must also remove all permissions from the everyone group.

  1. Click Set Permissions on the toolbar to launch the Security Configuration page in a browser.
  2. Enter your user name and password. Enter admin in User name and leave Password blank if you have not set a password.
  3. Click the Groups tab.
  4. Click the everyone group.
  5. Select all permissions in the This group has the following permissions section and click Remove to remove all the permissions.
  6. Click Save to save the change.
spd-note-tip
Tip  

Go to Setting Up the Host Computer next.

