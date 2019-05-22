Securing the Device

If you are a Lab Administrator, you can prevent unauthorized users from changing system configuration on the NI ELVIS III by setting an administrator password and permissions in MAX.
MAX is installed automatically when you install the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle or the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit.
By default, each remote device includes a single user with the following name and password:
Complete the following steps to set a new password.
To secure your device, your must also remove all permissions from the everyone group.
Go to Setting Up the Host Computer next.