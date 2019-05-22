Installing the Soft Front Panels

You can use the Soft Front Panels (SFPs) to rapidly access and control the Instrument I/O on the NI ELVIS III without programming.
To use most SFPs, go directly to measurementslive.ni.com and open Measurements Live with your web browser, without installing the software on your host computer. However, you must install the Measurements Live Support Files if you want to:
You can either download and install the Measurements Live Support Files from ni.com, or access the offline installer stored on your NI ELVIS III USB drive.
If you use the offline installer on the NI ELVIS III USB drive, complete the following steps to install the software:
Go to Launching the Soft Front Panels for using Soft Front Panels to access and control the Instrument I/O without programming.
Go to Installing the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle for installing necessary software to control the Instrument I/O programmatically.