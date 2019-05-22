Installing the Soft Front Panels

You can use the Soft Front Panels (SFPs) to rapidly access and control the Instrument I/O on the NI ELVIS III without programming.

To use most SFPs, go directly to measurementslive.ni.com and open Measurements Live with your web browser, without installing the software on your host computer. However, you must install the Measurements Live Support Files if you want to:

Use the SFPs offline

Use the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator (Logic)

Connect to the NI ELVIS III via USB

You can either download and install the Measurements Live Support Files from ni.com, or access the offline installer stored on your NI ELVIS III USB drive.

If you use the offline installer on the NI ELVIS III USB drive, complete the following steps to install the software:

NI ELVIS III to the host computer, as illustrated in Use a USB cable to connect theto the host computer, as illustrated in Connecting to the Device via USB On your host computer, navigate to the icon that represents the NI ELVIS III USB drive. Open Start Here.html and follow the instructions on the screen to install the Measurements Live Support Files.

Measurements Live

Tip Go to Launching the Soft Front Panels for using Soft Front Panels to access and control the Instrument I/O without programming.

Tip Go to Installing the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle for installing necessary software to control the Instrument I/O programmatically.

You can now launch the SFPs from