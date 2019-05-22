Installing the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle

The NI ELVIS III Software Bundle includes the main software you need to build embedded applications for the NI ELVIS III, including LabVIEW, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit, and Multisim.

Note Installation of the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle is not required if you want to use the Soft Front Panels (SFPs) only.

Download the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle from ni.com/academic/download. Follow the instructions in the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle Readme to install the software on your development computer. The NI ELVIS III Software Bundle Readme is available on ni.com/manuals.

Apart from the required LabVIEW software to develop applications, you may also need to install some of the optional software based on the type of the application you want to create:

To customize the FPGA on the NI ELVIS III , install the LabVIEW FPGA Module.

, install the LabVIEW FPGA Module. To create applications that are controls specific, you may need to install additional NI software products, such as the LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module.

