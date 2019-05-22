Creating an NI ELVIS III Project

Before programming with the NI ELVIS III, you must first create an NI ELVIS III project. With an NI ELVIS III project, you can group together all the files relevant to your application and run VIs on the NI ELVIS III.

Complete the following steps to create an NI ELVIS III project by using the NI ELVIS III Project template.

Create New Project in LabVIEW to display the Create Project dialog box.

Clickin LabVIEW to display thedialog box. Select Templates»NI ELVIS III from the project category. NI ELVIS III Project from the project list.

Selectfrom the project list. Click Next to configure details of the new project. In Project Name, enter My First ELVIS III Application. In Project Root, enter the path to the directory for saving the project. (Optional) In File Name Prefix, enter a prefix that distinguishes different copies of templates you create. Target, select the NI ELVIS III on which to run your application.

Under, select theon which to run your application. Click Finish. LabVIEW saves the project and opens the Project Explorer window. Project Explorer window. For example, expand items in the project tree to find Main.vi. Refer to the Project Documentation folder for detailed information about the NI ELVIS III project.

