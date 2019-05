Connecting to the Device via USB

Complete the following steps to use a USB cable to connect the NI ELVIS III from the USB device port to your host computer.

NI ELVIS III as shown in the following figure:

Connect the Type-C to Type-A USB 2.0 cable to theas shown in the following figure: Connect the other end of the USB cable to the host computer. Notice Ensure that the host computer is powered on before connecting the USB cable.

NI ELVIS III

NI ELVIS III

Note The device does not need an ID when connected via USB. The OLED display returns ID not available when you connect the device via USB only.

Tip Go to Setting Up the Host Computer to set up the software environment.

Tip Go to Configuring the Device if you need to upgrade the software on the device or set up an administrator password.