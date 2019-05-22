Connecting to the Device via USB

Complete the following steps to use a USB cable to connect the NI ELVIS III from the USB device port to your host computer.
Connect the Type-C to Type-A USB 2.0 cable to the NI ELVIS III as shown in the following figure:
Connect the other end of the USB cable to the host computer.
Notice
Ensure that the host computer is powered on before connecting the USB cable.
If the connection is successful, you can see the IP address of the USB connection on the OLED display of the
NI ELVIS III
after you
install the Measurements Live Support Files
. Press and hold the user programmable button (Button 0) on the left-hand side of the
NI ELVIS III
workstation until you turn on the display. The IP address of the USB connection appears after the
icon.
Note
The device does not need an ID when connected via USB. The OLED display returns ID not available when you connect the device via USB only.
Tip
Go to Configuring the Device if you need to upgrade the software on the device or set up an administrator password.