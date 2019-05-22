Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Connecting to the Device via Ethernet

Complete the following steps to use an Ethernet cable to connect the NI ELVIS III to your host computer.

  1. Connect the Ethernet cable to the NI ELVIS III as shown in the following figure:
  2. Ensure that the Ethernet cable is connected to a router that is set up correctly.
    Note  

    Your host computer and the NI ELVIS III needs to be connected to the same subnet (local network).

If the connection is successful, you can see the IP address of the Ethernet connection on the OLED display of the NI ELVIS III. Press and hold the user programmable button (Button 0) on the left-hand side of the NI ELVIS III workstation until you turn on the display. The IP address of the Ethernet connection appears after the icon.
Tip  

Go to Setting Up the Host Computer to set up the software environment.

Tip  

Go to Configuring the Device if you need to upgrade the software on the device or set up an administrator password.

