Connecting Signals to Digital I/O

The digital lines can be configured as input or output. Each channel includes an RC filter, protection circuitry, and a programmable pull resistor. When an NI ELVIS III application board is detected, they are all automatically configured as pull-up resistors. The following table shows the channel mapping.
|Application Board Terminals
|Signals
|Bank A
|A/DIO0, ..., A/DIO19
|DIO 0, ..., DIO 19
|Bank B
|B/DIO0, ..., B/DIO19
|DIO 0, ..., DIO 19
|DGND
|Digital Ground
Refer to the NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board section on how to access these signals on the NI ELVIS III prototyping board.