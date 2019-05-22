Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Connecting Signals to Digital I/O

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: December 14, 2018

The digital lines can be configured as input or output. Each channel includes an RC filter, protection circuitry, and a programmable pull resistor. When an NI ELVIS III application board is detected, they are all automatically configured as pull-up resistors. The following table shows the channel mapping.

Table 1. Digital I/O Signal Mapping
Application Board Terminals Signals
Bank A A/DIO0, ..., A/DIO19 DIO 0, ..., DIO 19
Bank B B/DIO0, ..., B/DIO19 DIO 0, ..., DIO 19
DGND Digital Ground
spd-note-notice
Notice  

Use DGND for digital signals and power supplies only.

Refer to the NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board section on how to access these signals on the NI ELVIS III prototyping board.

Recently Viewed Topics