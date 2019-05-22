Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Analog Output Specifications

Last Modified: December 14, 2018

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

Number of channels

4, capable of independent operation

DAC Resolution

16 bits

Output range

±10 V

Maximum update rate

1.6 MS/s

Slew rate (100 pF load)

8.2 V/μs
Table 1. Analog Output Accuracy
Measurement Conditions Percent of Reading (Gain Error) Percent of Range (Offset Error)
Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C) 0.089% 0.029%
Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C) 0.430% 0.100%

Current drive

4 mA/channel maximum

Capacitive drive

3.3 nF

Output impedance

0.5 Ω

Protection

Short-circuit to ground

Power-on state[1]

0 V
  • 1 In the default configuration, the analog output will power on at a calibrated 0 V. There may be short glitches on the output during the power-on sequence.

