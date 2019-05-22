Analog Output Specifications

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.
|
Number of channels
|
4, capable of independent operation
|
DAC Resolution
|
16 bits
|
Output range
|
±10 V
|
Maximum update rate
|
1.6 MS/s
|
Slew rate (100 pF load)
|
8.2 V/μs
|Measurement Conditions
|Percent of Reading (Gain Error)
|Percent of Range (Offset Error)
|Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C)
|0.089%
|0.029%
|Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C)
|0.430%
|0.100%
|
Current drive
|
4 mA/channel maximum
|
Capacitive drive
|
3.3 nF
|
Output impedance
|
0.5 Ω
|
Protection
|
Short-circuit to ground
|
Power-on state[1]
|
0 V