The NI ELVIS III provides four analog output channels on the NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board. These channels are controlled independently by the FPGA. Each analog output channel consists of a DAC and an output buffer.

FPGA The FPGA converts the intended voltage level into digital codes which are then sent to the DAC for digital-to-analog conversion.

Digital-to-Analog Converter Each analog output channel has a 16-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC) to convert digital codes to analog voltages.