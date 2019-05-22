User Peripherals Specifications

|
NI recommends the use of both connection points of the Fixed User Power Supplies to distribute power. For example, when supplying +5 V at 2 A to your circuit, use both connection points provided on the solderless breadboard strip so that each connection point only supplies up to 1 A, maximum. Use at least an equal number of ground connections for each connection.
|Potentiometer
|Maximum Current (I2R = P)
|Maximum Voltage
|1 kΩ
|7.071 mA
|7.071 V
|10 kΩ
|2.236 mA
|20 V
|100 kΩ
|0.7071 mA
|20 V
