User Peripherals Specifications

Last Modified: May 14, 2018
Solderless Breadboard

Voltage

36 V maximum, per connection point

Current

1 A maximum, per connection point
Notice  

Exceeding the current or voltage ratings of a solderless breadboard connection can result in damage to the breadboard. For higher currents, especially for power and ground connections, use multiple connection points to share the current load.

Notice  

NI recommends the use of both connection points of the Fixed User Power Supplies to distribute power. For example, when supplying +5 V at 2 A to your circuit, use both connection points provided on the solderless breadboard strip so that each connection point only supplies up to 1 A, maximum. Use at least an equal number of ground connections for each connection.

User Configurable LEDs[1]

Input range

±15 V

Input high voltage (VIH)

2.5 V, minimum

Input low voltage (VIL)

0.8 V, maximum
Momentary Push Buttons

Voltage (resistive load)

15 V, maximum

Current (resistive load)

20 mA, maximum

Contact resistance

50 mΩ

Bounce time

10 ms
Slide Switches

Voltage

15 V, maximum

Current

20 mA, maximum

Contact resistance

60 mΩ
Potentiometers

Power

0.05 W, maximum

Standard resistance tolerance

±20%

Residual resistance

±1%
Table 1. Potentiometer Operating Current and Voltage
Potentiometer Maximum Current (I2R = P) Maximum Voltage
1 kΩ 7.071 mA 7.071 V
10 kΩ 2.236 mA 20 V
100 kΩ 0.7071 mA 20 V
Test Points

Current

2 A, maximum
Audio Input Conditioning

Configuration

One stereo input (AUD IN) consisting of two AC-coupled, single-ended channels (AUD IN L and AUD IN R)

AC coupling capacitor (AUD IN R and AUD IN L)

10 µF

Bandwidth

>20 kHz when source impedance <100 Ω

Connector type (AUD IN)

3.5 mm stereo jack

Audio input type (AUD IN)

Line-in or microphone

Microphone excitation

5 V through 10 kΩ
Audio Output Conditioning

Configuration

One stereo output (AUD OUT) consisting of two AC-coupled, single-ended channels (AUD OUT L and AUD OUT R)

Output impedance (AUD OUT)

100 Ω in series with 22 µF

Load impedance

8 Ω, minimum

AUD OUT R and AUD OUT L range

±2.5 V

AC coupling capacitor (AUD OUT R and AUD OUT L)

1 µF

Bandwidth

55 Hz to >20 kHz into 32 Ω load

Connector type (AUD OUT)

3.5 mm stereo jack
  • 1 The LEDs are powered by the 5 V fixed user power supplies, and controlled on or off by an N-MOSFET. Exceeding this specification may damage the N-MOSFET.

