Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Control I/O

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 14, 2018

The prototyping board provides convenient access to the NI ELVIS III control I/O through dedicated solderless breadboard strips on either side of the board. These solderless breadboard strips expose the analog input, analog output, digital input/output, and fixed user power supplies. The solderless breadboard strips provide two connection points per signal, and each signal is labeled directly on the solderless breadboard. For more information on the control I/O, refer to the Using the Control I/O section.

Figure 1. NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board Control I/O
  1. Analog Input
  2. Analog Output
  3. Fixed User Power Supplies
  4. Digital I/O
spd-note-notice
Notice  

Exceeding the current or voltage ratings of a solderless breadboard connection can result in damage to the breadboard. For higher currents, especially for power and ground connections, use multiple connection points to share the current load.

spd-note-notice
Notice  

Use DGND for digital signals and power supplies, and AGND for analog signals only.

Fixed User Power Supplies LEDs

The prototyping board has four Fixed User Power Supplies LEDs that correspond to the four fixed user power supply rails. These LEDs will be lit when the fixed user power supplies are enabled. If the LEDs are not lit, the fixed user power supplies are either not enabled or a short circuit condition has occurred.

Recently Viewed Topics