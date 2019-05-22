The prototyping board provides convenient access to the NI ELVIS III control I/O through dedicated solderless breadboard strips on either side of the board. These solderless breadboard strips expose the analog input, analog output, digital input/output, and fixed user power supplies. The solderless breadboard strips provide two connection points per signal, and each signal is labeled directly on the solderless breadboard. For more information on the control I/O, refer to the Using the Control I/O section.
The prototyping board has four Fixed User Power Supplies LEDs that correspond to the four fixed user power supply rails. These LEDs will be lit when the fixed user power supplies are enabled. If the LEDs are not lit, the fixed user power supplies are either not enabled or a short circuit condition has occurred.