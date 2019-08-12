NI ELVIS III 2.1 New Features

Refer to the list below to learn what's new in NI ELVIS III 2.1.

New Instruments

You can now use Soft Front Panels (SFPs) to interact with the following new instruments:

Using Soft Front Panels on Mobile Devices

Go directly to measurementslive.ni.com to use most SFPs on your tablets or mobile phones.

Additional Improvements to Soft Front Panels

NI ELVIS III 2.1 also includes the following improvements to the SFPs:

General improvements: The settings and status of an SFP will remain the same when you open it in a separate window. The lock icon on the display window allows you to block interactions with the graph using the mouse or touch screen. Blocking the interactions with the graph makes it easy for you to scroll the entire SFP, which is especially useful on devices with touch screens, such as mobile phones.

Improvements to the Oscilloscope: You can better analyze your signals on the FFT channel by using the cursors and the Gain mapping options.

You can now use the Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator to do the following: Generate phase-shifted waveforms by configuring their respective phases. Generate a DC waveform. Generate a symmetric triangle waveform.



New NI ELVIS III VIs

The LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit SP1 provides new VIs for you to program with the NI ELVIS III.

The Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator palette includes the following new VIs for you to configure and check the phase of the output signals:

FGen Configure Phase VI—Configures the phase of the output signal.

VI—Configures the phase of the output signal. FGen Query Phase VI—Checks the phase of the output signal.

Refer to the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit Help for more information about NI ELVIS III VIs.