Digital Multimeter (DMM) Specifications

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.
|
Isolated functions
|
DC/AC voltage, DC/AC current, resistance, diode voltage, diode continuity
|
Non-isolated functions[1]
|
Capacitance, inductance
|
Isolation level
|
Functional isolation
|
Resolution
|
4.5 digits
|
Input impedance
|
10 MΩ
|
Input coupling
|
DC/AC
|
Connectivity
|
Banana jacks
|
Voltage input protection
|
±60 V
|
Current input protection
|
2.5 A fuse, 5MF2.5-R
|
|Range
|Effective Frequency[]
|Effective Test Resistance[]
|50 pF to 500 pF
|10 kHz
|100 kΩ
|500 pF to 5 nF
|1 kHz
|10 kΩ
|5 nF to 50 nF
|1 kHz
|10 kΩ
|50 nF to 500 nF
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|500 nF to 5 µF
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|5 µF to 50 µF
|1 kHz
|100 Ω
|50 µF to 500 µF
|100 Hz
|100 Ω
|
Capacitance measurement accuracy
|
1% of range
|Range
|Effective Frequency[]
|Effective Test Resistance[]
|10 µH to 100 µH
|100 kHz
|100 Ω
|100 µH to 1 mH
|10 kHz
|100 Ω
|1 mH to 10 mH
|10 kHz
|1 kΩ
|10 mH to 100 mH
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|
Inductance measurement accuracy
|
1% of range