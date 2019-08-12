Digital Multimeter (DMM) Specifications

Measurements Voltage measurement DC ranges 50 mV DC, 500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC AC ranges 50 mV RMS, 500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS Input frequency range (AC voltage) 40 Hz to 1 kHz DC voltage measurement accuracy (50 mV DC) 0.2% of range DC voltage measurement accuracy (500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC) 0.1% of range AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (50 mV RMS) 0.2% of range AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS) 0.1% of range Current measurement DC ranges 2 A DC AC ranges 2 A RMS Shunt resistance 20 mΩ Input frequency range (AC current) 40 Hz to 1 kHz DC current measurement accuracy 0.1% of range AC current measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz 0.1% of range Resistance measurement Ranges 50 Ω, 500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ, 50 MΩ Resistance measurement accuracy (500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ) 0.1% of range Resistance measurement accuracy (50 Ω, 50 MΩ) 1% of range