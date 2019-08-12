Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Digital Multimeter (DMM) Specifications

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 8, 2019

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

Isolated functions

DC/AC voltage, DC/AC current, resistance, diode voltage, diode continuity

Non-isolated functions[1]

Capacitance, inductance

Isolation level

Functional isolation

Resolution

4.5 digits

Input impedance

10 MΩ

Input coupling

DC/AC

Connectivity

Banana jacks

Voltage input protection

±60 V

Current input protection

2.5 A fuse, 5MF2.5-R

Measurements
Voltage measurement

DC ranges

50 mV DC, 500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC

AC ranges

50 mV RMS, 500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS

Input frequency range (AC voltage)

40 Hz to 1 kHz

DC voltage measurement accuracy (50 mV DC)

0.2% of range

DC voltage measurement accuracy (500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC)

0.1% of range

AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (50 mV RMS)

0.2% of range

AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS)

0.1% of range
Current measurement

DC ranges

2 A DC

AC ranges

2 A RMS

Shunt resistance

20 mΩ

Input frequency range (AC current)

40 Hz to 1 kHz

DC current measurement accuracy

0.1% of range

AC current measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz

0.1% of range
Resistance measurement

Ranges

50 Ω, 500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ, 50 MΩ

Resistance measurement accuracy (500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ)

0.1% of range

Resistance measurement accuracy (50 Ω, 50 MΩ)

1% of range
Table 1. Capacitance Measurement Range
Range Effective Frequency[] Effective Test Resistance[]
50 pF to 500 pF 10 kHz 100 kΩ
500 pF to 5 nF 1 kHz 10 kΩ
5 nF to 50 nF 1 kHz 10 kΩ
50 nF to 500 nF 1 kHz 1 kΩ
500 nF to 5 µF 1 kHz 1 kΩ
5 µF to 50 µF 1 kHz 100 Ω
50 µF to 500 µF 100 Hz 100 Ω

Capacitance measurement accuracy

1% of range
Table 2. Inductance Measurement Range
Range Effective Frequency[] Effective Test Resistance[]
10 µH to 100 µH 100 kHz 100 Ω
100 µH to 1 mH 10 kHz 100 Ω
1 mH to 10 mH 10 kHz 1 kΩ
10 mH to 100 mH 1 kHz 1 kΩ

Inductance measurement accuracy

1% of range
  • 1 The capacitance and inductance measurements are made through the IV Analyzer connections. Refer to the IV Analyzer specifications for more information.
  • 2 Test configurations used for measurement with single-tone test method.

Recently Viewed Topics