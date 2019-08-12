Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.1 Manual

Controlling the LED with Digital I/O

Version:
    Last Modified: August 8, 2019

    This example illustrates how to use the Digital I/O to control the LED.

    1. Install the NI ELVIS III prototyping board onto the NI ELVIS III workstation.
    2. Connect a jumper wire between Bank A, Channel DIO 0 (A/DIO 0) and LED 0, as shown in the following diagram:

      Refer to Connecting Signals to Digital I/O for more details about connecting to the digital input/output.
    3. Press the application board power button on the workstation to power on the application board.
      spd-note-caution
      Caution  

      To ensure safety, you must connect the wires before powering on the application board.

    4. Launch the Digital I/O Soft Front Panel (SFP).
    5. Configure the A/DIO7:0 to the Write mode.
    6. Click Run to start writing data from A/DIO 0 to LED 0.
    7. Change the output status of A/DIO 0 by changing Value or Line status. The LED is on when you configure A/DIO 0 to 1 and off when you configure A/DIO 0 to 0.

