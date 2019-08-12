Controlling the LED with Digital I/O

This example illustrates how to use the Digital I/O to control the LED.

Install the NI ELVIS III prototyping board onto the NI ELVIS III workstation.





Refer to Connect a jumper wire between Bank A, Channel DIO 0 (A/DIO 0) and LED 0, as shown in the following diagram:Refer to Connecting Signals to Digital I/O for more details about connecting to the digital input/output.

Press the application board power button on the workstation to power on the application board. Caution To ensure safety, you must connect the wires before powering on the application board.

Launch the Digital I/O Soft Front Panel (SFP).

Configure the A/DIO7:0 to the Write mode.

Click Run to start writing data from A/DIO 0 to LED 0.