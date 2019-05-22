NI ELVIS III 2.0 New Features

Refer to the list below to learn what's new in NI ELVIS III 2.0.

Using Soft Front Panels in Web Browsers

Go directly to measurementslive.ni.com to use most Soft Front Panels (SFPs) in your web browser without installing the Measurements Live Support Files. Using Measurements Live, you can connect to and control the NI ELVIS III remotely. You can launch, monitor, and rearrange one or multiple SFPs in one browser window. You can also export data and take screenshots for all open SFPs simultaneously.

Collaborating with Your Team Members

The NI ELVIS III enables you to work collaboratively with others on a shared device. You can request or release control over an instrument by a simple click.

Additional Improvements to Soft Front Panels

NI ELVIS III 2.0 also includes the following improvements to the SFPs:

Sliders are easier to use, with higher resolution and more range options.

Color bars for all open channels allow you to locate channel traces on the display more easily. For the Oscilloscope, the FFT color bar matches the source channel color.

You can now select a channel when importing a multi-channel TDMS file.

New and Changed NI ELVIS III VIs

The LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit provides new and changed VIs for you to program with the NI ELVIS III.

The Analog Output Express VI includes the Analog output (continuous) mode, which enables the hardware to continuously generate samples for a channel until the signal generation is stopped.

The Low Level palette includes the new Analog Output Continuous palette. Use the following Analog Output Continuous VIs to perform continuous analog signal generation: Open VI—Opens an FPGA reference to one or more analog output channels. Start VI—Configures sample rate and starts the signal generation. Write VI—Writes values to one or more analog output channels. Stop VI—Stops signal generation on the FPGA target. Close VI—Closes the reference to one or more analog output channels.

palette includes the new palette. Use the following Analog Output Continuous VIs to perform continuous analog signal generation:

Refer to the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit Help for information about NI ELVIS III VIs.