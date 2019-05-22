NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

The NI Educational Laboratory Virtual Instrumentation Suite III (NI ELVIS™ III) is an engineering laboratory solution for project-based learning.

It combines a suite of commonly used lab instruments, flexible analog and digital I/Os, and a high-performance embedded controller. Its open software architecture supports a wide range of experimental exploration, allowing students to quickly learn concepts through turnkey applications and basic programming APIs, or drill down to low-level programming of the embedded processor and FPGA. The removable prototyping board can be replaced with a wide selection of domain-specific application boards which include teaching resources to cover courses in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and other departments.

The NI ELVIS III manual contains concepts, step-by-step instructions, and reference information about using the NI ELVIS III. The NI ELVIS III manual does not include reference information for the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit VIs. Find the VI reference information in the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit Help.

Top Tasks