Flashing Status LED

Below is an explanation of each state of the NI ELVIS III Status LED and recommended solutions:
|Number of Flashes every Few Seconds
|Explanation
|Solution
|1
|The NI ELVIS III is unconfigured.
|Configure the device.
|2
|The NI ELVIS III has detected an error in its software. This usually occurs when an attempt to upgrade the software is interrupted.
|Reinstall software on the device.
|3
|The NI ELVIS III is in safe mode.
|Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about safe mode.
|4
|The software has crashed twice without rebooting or cycling power between crashes. This usually occurs when the NI ELVIS III runs out of memory.
|Continuously flashing or solid
|The NI ELVIS III has detected an unrecoverable error.
|Contact NI by visiting ni.com/support.