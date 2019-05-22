Data Import and Export

You can share data between the Soft Front Panels (SFPs) and other NI platforms, such as Multisim, Multisim Live, and LabVIEW. For example, you can import the simulated data from Multisim to the Oscilloscope, and compare the simulated data with the measured data, or export the measured data from the Oscilloscope to LabVIEW to filter and process the data.

The following table lists the types of files that you can import from other NI platforms to the SFPs:

SFP LabVIEW Multisim Multisim Live Oscilloscope TDMS file that contains analog waveform data CSV CSV FGen/Arb TDMS file that contains analog waveform data CSV CSV Logic TDMS file that contains digital waveform data None None Bode Analyzer None CSV CSV

The following table lists the types of files that you can export from the SFPs to other NI platforms:

SFP LabVIEW Multisim Multisim Live Oscilloscope TDMS CSV CSV Logic TDMS None None Bode Analyzer None CSV CSV IV Analyzer None CSV CSV

Refer to each instrument's help in the Using the Instruments section for more information about the file formats that each instrument supports.

Refer to .csv file format for more information about the data structure of the CSV file exported from Multisim and Multisim Live. The CSV files you export from the SFPs have the same data structure as that of Multisim and Multisim Live.