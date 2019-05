Connecting Signals to the Variable Power Supplies

The Variable Power Supplies (VPS) provides access to the adjustable voltage outputs through three banana jacks. Voltages from +1 V to +15 V are supplied by the "+" terminal, voltages from -1 V to -15 V are supplied by the "–" terminal, and both outputs share a common ground provided by the ground terminal. The positive and negative voltage outputs can be used simultaneously and independently.