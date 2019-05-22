During a voltage sweep, the voltage of the sweep signal changes continuously from the minimum to the maximum or vice versa, at the interval you specify. To generate a sweep signal, select the Sweep mode for the Variable Power Supply (VPS).
The following table shows an example of configuring the VPS to generate a voltage sweep.
|Control
|Value
|Mode
|Sweep
|Start voltage
|1.0 V
|Stop voltage
|4.0 V
|Step
|1.0 V
|Step interval
|1.0 s
|Generation mode
|Run once
When you configure the VPS as specified in the previous table, the instrument generates a voltage sweep as follows:
If Generation mode is set to Loop, the instrument generates the voltage sweep continuously. The voltage first increases from 1 V to 4 V, and then goes back to 1 V and increases to 4 V again. The sweep continues until the instrument stops running.