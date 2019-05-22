Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Collector Voltage Sweep Settings (IV Analyzer)

Last Modified: May 17, 2019

This appears for the Transistor Analyzer mode only.

The following Collector voltage sweep settings are available.

Setting Description Operational Limits
Vc start Initial collector voltage.

Range: -10 V to 10 V

Resolution: 10 mV

Vc stop Final collector voltage.

Range: -10 V to 10 V

Resolution: 10 mV

Vc step Size of the collector voltage steps during the sweep.

Range: 10 mV to (Vcstop - Vcstart)

Resolution: 10 mV

Ic limit Maximum collector current during the sweep.

Range: 0 µA to 30 mA

Resolution: 1 µA

