Using the Instruments

The NI ELVIS III combines a suite of instruments that offers the same functionality as a set of stand-alone benchtop instruments commonly used in electronics laboratories.

NI ELVIS III with the instrument connectors labeled. Oscilloscope Function Generator IV Analyzer Trigger Logic Analyzer/Pattern Generator Variable Power Supplies Digital Multimeter Digital Multimeter Fuse The following diagram shows thewith the instrument connectors labeled.

The following diagram shows the NI ELVIS III hardware architecture with the instrument I/O highlighted.

You can use the Soft Front Panels (SFPs) to interact with the instruments on the NI ELVIS III without programming. You can also program the instruments after you install the NI ELVIS III Software Bundle. The NI ELVIS III Software Bundle includes the LabVIEW ELVIS III Toolkit, which provides the Instruments palette that contains VIs for controlling the instrument I/O channels on the NI ELVIS III.

You may encounter resource conflicts if you run certain instrument circuitry simultaneously. The following table shows all the instrumentation resource conflicts. To use the information in the following table, find the instrument you want to use in the left column. The rows from that left column lists all the functions that are resource conflicts. If the intersecting box contains an X, you cannot use those functions simultaneously; otherwise you may encounter resource conflicts. If the intersecting box is empty, you can use those functions simultaneously.

Table 1. Instrumentation Resource Conflicts