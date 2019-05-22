Toolbar Controls (Oscilloscope)

Use the toolbar controls to perform basic tasks for the Oscilloscope. The toolbar is located at the top of the SFP.
The layout of the controls may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some controls are hidden by default when you resize the SFP. Click the ellipsis on the toolbar to access hidden controls.
|Control
|Description
|Drag and drop
|Drags and drops the SFP to the desired position within the browser window. Large SFPs such as the Oscilloscope are always located to the left of small SFPs such as the Variable Power Supplies (VPS). Your window size decides whether the SFPs are arranged vertically or horizontally.
|Down triangle
|Expands the following two options:
|Run/Stop
|Click Run to start data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition.
|Auto setup/Default
|When you select Auto setup, the instrument automatically chooses some settings, including channel and trigger settings, that are best suited to the input signal. When you select Default, the settings fall back to default values.
|Single
|Takes a single-sweep measurement.
|Auto
|The Oscilloscope waits momentarily for any occurrence of trigger condition before automatically triggering.
|Normal
|The Oscilloscope waits indefinitely for any occurrence of trigger condition.
|Force
|Manually triggers the Oscilloscope.
|Collaboration
|Indicates whether you are controlling or viewing the instrument, and whether others are using the instrument simultaneously. Click the button to request or release your control over the instrument. For more information, refer to Collaborating with Your Team Members.
|Collapse/Expand
|Collapses or expands the configuration pane on the right side of the panel.