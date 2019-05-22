Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Response Channel Settings

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 17, 2019

The following Response channel settings are available.

Setting Description
Colored bar Matches the color of the corresponding channel's trace on the display. It displays when the channel is set to show on the graph (toggle is on.)
Channel name For information only, for example, Response 1. This is not editable.
Toggle Shows/hides graph trace.
Assigned channel indicator Shows below any response that is toggled on, for example, Oscilloscope CH2. This refers to the name of the connector on the device.

Recently Viewed Topics