The following Response channel settings are available.
|Setting
|Description
|Colored bar
|Matches the color of the corresponding channel's trace on the display. It displays when the channel is set to show on the graph (toggle is on.)
|Channel name
|For information only, for example, Response 1. This is not editable.
|Toggle
|Shows/hides graph trace.
|Assigned channel indicator
|Shows below any response that is toggled on, for example, Oscilloscope CH2. This refers to the name of the connector on the device.