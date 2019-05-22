Reference Channel

Status Enables or disables sourcing data from another channel.

Volts/div The vertical scale of the display.

Shrink Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div.

Expand Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div.

Vertical position Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V .

Mode Data sources for the reference channels. When you select Load from file, the Oscilloscope loads data from a data file. You specify the path to the file in Source file.

Source file Path to the data file. You can load CSV files from Multisim and Multisim Live and TDMS files from LabVIEW. The TDMS files must contain only analog waveform data. You can also load CSV or TDMS files exported from the Oscilloscope.