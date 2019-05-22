Use the following settings to configure a reference channel. The layout of the settings may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some settings are hidden by default. Click the expand arrow to access hidden settings.
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables sourcing data from another channel.
|Volts/div
|The vertical scale of the display.
|Shrink
|Contracts the trace by increasing Volts/div.
|Expand
|Expands the trace by decreasing Volts/div.
|Vertical position
|Vertical positioning of the waveform on the graph. Use Vertical position to move the waveform up and down the graph. The Oscilloscope does not apply Vertical position to the input signal. The range of Vertical position is -100 V to 100 V.
|Mode
|Data sources for the reference channels. When you select Load from file, the Oscilloscope loads data from a data file. You specify the path to the file in Source file.
|Source file
|Path to the data file. You can load CSV files from Multisim and Multisim Live and TDMS files from LabVIEW. The TDMS files must contain only analog waveform data. You can also load CSV or TDMS files exported from the Oscilloscope.
|Source file channel
|Channel you want to import. If the source data file contains data of multiple channels, you can use Source file channel to select which channel of data you want to import to the Oscilloscope.