Line Settings (Pattern Generator)

You can use the Lines tab to add, remove, and configure digital lines for the pattern generator. Access the Lines tab by clicking the icon in the Pattern Generator section and selecting Lines.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is Clock:

Setting Description Status Enables or disables signal generation on the digital line. Name Name of the digital line. Mode Type of the output signal. Clock —The Pattern Generator generates a square wave with the frequency and duty cycle you define. You can use the square wave as clock signals.

—The Pattern Generator generates a square wave with the frequency and duty cycle you define. You can use the square wave as clock signals. Custom—The Pattern Generator generates signals defined by the data file that you import. Frequency Frequency of the output signal. Duty cycle Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the signal.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is Custom: