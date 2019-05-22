Line Settings (Pattern Generator)

You can use the Lines tab to add, remove, and configure digital lines for the pattern generator. Access the Lines tab by clicking the icon in the Pattern Generator section and selecting Lines.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is Clock:
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables signal generation on the digital line.
|Name
|Name of the digital line.
|Mode
|Type of the output signal.
|Frequency
|Frequency of the output signal.
|Duty cycle
|Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the signal.
The following configuration options are available when Mode is Custom:
|Setting
|Description
|Status
|Enables or disables signal generation on the digital line.
|Name
|Name of the digital line.
|Mode
|Type of the output signal.
|Source file
|Path to the data file that you import. You can import TDMS files only and the files must contain digital waveform data only. You can load TDMS files generated by LabVIEW or the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator in the NI ELVIS III.
|Source file channel
|Channel you want to import. If Source file contains data of multiple channels, you can use Source file channel to select which channel of data you want to import to the Pattern Generator.
|Update rate
|Number of samples that the instrument generates per second. Selecting a file in Source file auto-populates Update rate with the update rate defined by the source file. You can change the update rate by entering a new value.