Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator Specifications

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.
|
Number of channels
|
2
|
Maximum update rate (per channel)
|
100 MS/s
|
Resolution
|
14 bits
|
Slew rate
|
188 V/µs
|
Small signal bandwidth (-3 dB)
|
15 MHz with no load
|Gain Setting
|AC Amplitude Range
|DC Offset Range
|Resolution
|Amplitude Error
|DC Offset Error
|Total Output Range
|High gain
|±10 V
|±10 V
|1.25 mV/LSB
|±0.5%
|±50 mV
|±10 V
|Low gain
|±2.5 V
|±10 V
|0.3 mV/LSB
|±0.5%
|±20 mV
|±10 V
|
Output impedance
|
50 Ω
|
DC current drive
|
30 mA maximum
|
Overvoltage protection (per channel)
|
±10 V, short-circuit to ground
|
Power-on state
|
High Impedance