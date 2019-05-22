Display Window (Oscilloscope)

The Oscilloscope displays the acquired signals on the left side of the panel.

Time Pane

The Time pane displays the time-domain data.

Use cursors to measure a given point on a trace, or compare the differences between two points. You can select one of the three modes for a cursor:

Cursor Mode Description Off Turns off the cursors. Track Cursor positions are restricted to the acquired data points on a trace. Manual Cursors positions are not restricted to the acquired data points on a trace.

When Cursors is set to Manual or Track, a table appears above the display with the following data:

Column Description C1 Displays the time and amplitude readings for Cursor 1. C2 Displays the time and amplitude readings for Cursor 2. |Δ Value| Displays the absolute time and amplitude differences between Cursor 1 and Cursor 2. 1/|Δ Value| Displays the reciprocal of the absolute time difference between Cursor 1 and Cursor 2.

The Time pane displays the Oscilloscope's acquisition status and sample rate(s) in the upper right corner of the pane. The Oscilloscope has the following acquisition statuses:

Waiting for trigger — The instrument is waiting for trigger.

— The instrument is waiting for trigger. Triggered — The instrument is triggered.

— The instrument is triggered. Auto Triggered — The instrument is triggered by an automatic trigger.

— The instrument is triggered by an automatic trigger. Force Triggered —The instrument is triggered by a manual trigger.

—The instrument is triggered by a manual trigger. Stopped— The instrument is stopped.

When repetitive sampling is enabled, the pane displays both the repetitive sampling rate of the trigger signal and the normal sampling rate of the remaining signals.

Measurements Pane

The Measurements pane displays the measurements of the channels, including the peak-to-peak voltage, root mean square (RMS), frequency, and period.

FFT Pane

The FFT pane displays the frequency-domain data. The FFT pane appears only when you enable the FFT channel.