Configuration Options (VPS)

The Variable Power Supply (VPS) Soft Front Panel (SFP) has different configuration options in different channel modes.

When setting the VPS to the Static mode, you can control the voltage and current outputs by changing the Voltage and Current limit settings. The display on the panel shows the actual voltage, current, and power readings of the output signal.

Setting Description Operational Limits Voltage Target voltage level. Note A slight deviation exists between the actual voltage and the target voltage due to hardware configuration and the input impedance of the circuit under test. Range: 1 V to 15 V for the + terminal, -15 V to -1 V for the - terminal Resolution: 10 mV Current limit Maximum current sourced from the instrument. Note If the actual current surpasses Current limit, the current output is coerced to a value smaller than and close to Current limit to protect your hardware. The voltage output is also coerced to a value smaller than Voltage and an increase in Voltage does not result in an increase in the voltage output. Range: 20 mA to 500 mA for the + terminal, -500 mA to -20 mA for the - terminal

When you set the VPS to the Sweep mode, the VPS ramps voltage outputs between the start and stop voltages you specify. The VPS provides the following configuration options. The display on the panel shows the actual voltage, current, and power readings of the output signal.