Configuration Options (FGen/Arb)

The Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator (FGen/Arb) Soft Front Panel (SFP) has different settings in different channel modes. The layout of the settings may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some settings are hidden by default. Click the expand arrow to access hidden settings.

Static Mode

The following settings are available when you select the Static mode:

Setting Description Waveform Type of waveform you want to generate. Frequency Frequency of the waveform. Amplitude Peak-to-peak voltage of the waveform. DC offset Mean amplitude displacement from zero. Duty cycle Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Square as the waveform type.

Sweep Mode

The following settings are available when you select the Sweep mode:

Setting Description Operational Limits Waveform Type of waveform you want to generate. Start frequency Frequency at which the waveform frequency sweep starts. Start frequency can be either greater than or less than Stop frequency. Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz Resolution: 0.001 mHz Stop frequency Frequency at which the waveform frequency sweep stops. Start frequency can be either greater than or less than Stop frequency. Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz Resolution: 0.001 mHz Step Frequency interval during a frequency sweep. Note The number of steps in one sweep equals the rounded up value of |Start frequency - Stop frequency| / Step. The instrument stores the steps in the buffer, which can hold no more than 32768 steps. When the number of steps exceeds 32768, a buffer overflow error occurs. Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz Resolution: 0.001 mHz Step interval Time interval between each waveform generation during a frequency sweep. Range: 1 ms to 86400 s Generation mode Mode of the waveform generation. Select Run once if you only want to generate the waveform once. Select Loop if you want to generate the waveform continuously. - Amplitude Peak-to-peak voltage of the waveform. - DC offset Mean amplitude displacement from zero. - Duty cycle Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the waveform. This setting is available only if you select Square as the waveform type. -

Custom Mode

The following settings are available when you select the Custom mode. The Custom mode allows you to generate an arbitrary waveform stored in a data file.