Configuration Options (FGen/Arb)

The Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator (FGen/Arb) Soft Front Panel (SFP) has different settings in different channel modes. The layout of the settings may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some settings are hidden by default. Click the expand arrow to access hidden settings.
The following settings are available when you select the Static mode:
|Setting
|Description
|Waveform
Type of waveform you want to generate.
|Frequency
Frequency of the waveform.
|Amplitude
Peak-to-peak voltage of the waveform.
|DC offset
Mean amplitude displacement from zero.
|Duty cycle
Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the waveform. This option is available only if you select Square as the waveform type.
The following settings are available when you select the Sweep mode:
|Setting
|Description
|Operational Limits
|Waveform
Type of waveform you want to generate.
|Start frequency
Frequency at which the waveform frequency sweep starts. Start frequency can be either greater than or less than Stop frequency.
Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz
Resolution: 0.001 mHz
|Stop frequency
Frequency at which the waveform frequency sweep stops. Start frequency can be either greater than or less than Stop frequency.
Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz
Resolution: 0.001 mHz
|Step
Frequency interval during a frequency sweep.
Range: 200 mHz to 15 MHz
Resolution: 0.001 mHz
|Step interval
Time interval between each waveform generation during a frequency sweep.
Range: 1 ms to 86400 s
|Generation mode
Mode of the waveform generation. Select Run once if you only want to generate the waveform once. Select Loop if you want to generate the waveform continuously.
|Amplitude
Peak-to-peak voltage of the waveform.
|DC offset
Mean amplitude displacement from zero.
|Duty cycle
Percentage of the pulse width in the total period of the waveform. This setting is available only if you select Square as the waveform type.
The following settings are available when you select the Custom mode. The Custom mode allows you to generate an arbitrary waveform stored in a data file.
|Setting
|Description
|Source file
|Data file you want to import. You can load CSV files from Multisim and Multisim Live and TDMS files from LabVIEW. The TDMS files must contain only analog waveform data. You can also load CSV or TDMS files exported from the Oscilloscope. The imported channel must contain 32768 samples or less.
|Source channel
Channel you want to import. If Source file contains data of multiple channels, you can use Source channel to select which channel of data you want to import to the FGen/Arb.
|Trigger source
Trigger signal.
|Gain
Scaling factor that the instrument applies to the amplitude of the loaded waveform. The range of the output amplitude is -10 V to 10 V.
|Update rate
Number of samples that the instrument generates per second. The range of Update rate is 0 MS/s to 100 MS/s. The resolution of Update rate is 0.001 S/s.
|Generation mode
Mode of the waveform generation. Select Run Once if you only want to generate the waveform once. Select Loop if you want to generate the waveform continuously.
|Preview graph
Displays the waveform stored in the data file. It may differ from the real waveform generated by the instrument.