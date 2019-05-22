Bus Settings (Logic Analyzer)

You can use the Buses tab to add, remove, and configure buses for the Logic Analyzer. Access the Buses tab by clicking the icon in the Logic Analyzer section and selecting Buses.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is Custom. The Custom mode allows you to analyze a customized set of data lines.

Setting Description Status Enables or disables signal acquisition on the bus lines. Name Bus name. Mode Bus mode. Bus lines Data lines. Clock Clock line. When you select None, the Logic Analyzer samples the data line only when the data value changes. Selecting a data line for Clock or Enable adds that line to the display, but the setting does not affect the signal acquisition in any way. Enable Optional enable line. Selecting a data line for Clock or Enable adds that line to the display, but the setting does not affect the signal acquisition in any way. Clock active Sampling edge of the clock line. The Logic Analyzer samples the data line when the clock line is on the edge you specify in Clock active. Enable active Polarity of the enable line. The Logic Analyzer samples the data line only when the enable line meets the condition you specify in Enable active. Endianness Determines the bit order during data interpretation.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is I2C:

Setting Description Status Enables or disables signal acquisition on the bus lines. Name Bus name. Mode Bus mode. Format Display format of the interpreted data. Clock (SCL) Clock signal. Data (SDA) Data signal.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is SPI:

Setting Description Status Enables or disables signal acquisition on the bus lines. Name Bus name. Mode Bus mode. Format Display format of the interpreted data. MOSI Master output, slave input line. MISO Master input, slave output line. SCLK Serial clock line. SS Slave select line. Bits per transfer Number of bits in one transmission word. Bit order Determines the bit order during data interpretation. Clock polarity (CPOL) Determines the idle state of the clock line. Clock phase(CPHA) Determines whether the data line is sampled on the leading or tailing edge of the clock line. SS active Determines whether the data is sampled when the SS line is high or low.

The following configuration options are available when Mode is UART: