Analyzer & Hardware Settings (IV Analyzer)

Use this section of the IV Analyzer to enter basic measurement settings.

Diode

The following settings are available when you select Diode for Analyzer mode.

Setting Description Series resistance Appears when Diode is selected in Analyzer mode. This controls an internal variable resistor in the NI ELVIS III that is connected to the DUT+ connector. This resistor limits the current through the diode under test. The steps in this control are logarithmic: 10 Ω , 100 Ω , 1 kΩ , 10 kΩ , 100 kΩ , 1 MΩ . Connections Connection diagram that shows how to connect the diode being measured to the NI ELVIS III.

Transistor

The following settings are available when you select Transistor for Analyzer mode.