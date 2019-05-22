Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Installing and Powering the Hardware

Last Modified: May 17, 2019

Before you set up and use the NI ELVIS III device, ensure that you have the required items listed in the What You Need to Get Started section.
  1. Ensure that the power switch at the back of the NI ELVIS III workstation is switched off.
  2. Connect the power supply.
  3. Connect the WiFi antenna and/or relevant cables based on the following:
    1. For initial configuration and launching of the Soft Front Panels without network access or programming, start with Connecting to the Device via USB.
    2. For Ethernet connection configuration, start with Connecting to the Device via Ethernet.
    3. For wireless connection configuration, start with Connecting to the Device via Wireless Network.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The USB cable is also required for the initial configuration of the wireless network.

    1. Power supply cable
    2. Device USB cable (required for initial configuration)
    3. Ethernet cable (optional connection)
    4. WiFi antenna (optional connection)
  4. Plug the power supply into a wall outlet and switch on the power switch at the back of the NI ELVIS III workstation.
  5. Ensure that the application board power button on the workstation is turned off. The integrated LED in the power button should not be lit.
  6. Install the NI ELVIS III prototyping board (or compatible application boards) as shown in the following figure:
    1. Position the opening in the NI ELVIS III prototyping board over the application board mounting bracket.
    2. Slide the edge connector of the NI ELVIS III prototyping board into the receptacle on the workstation and ease it into place.
  7. Secure the NI ELVIS III prototyping board to the workstation using two M4 mounting screws as shown in the following figure:
  8. Power on the application board power button on the workstation. The integrated LED in the power button should be lit. The four Fixed User Power Supplies LEDs on the prototyping board should also be lit.
spd-note-notice
Notice  

When you turn on your device and connect it to the network, certain device data (serial number, device ID, MAC address, IP address, Hostname, used hardware and software versions) is transmitted in encrypted format to NI. This information will be deleted after you remove your device from the network, for example, by turning it off or switching off the Ethernet or WiFi functionality. The only exception is when the device is configured for infinite lease time and/or infinite grace period, in which case the serial number and device ID will be stored for this purpose only. Accessing the above data is necessary to establish the connection and transmit communication between the devices connected to the Measurements Live network and the instrument soft front panels in Measurements Live, access to which is provided with the product. NI does not store or use this data for any other purposes. Because the above information, in particular the device ID, may be available for others connected to the network, providing any personal information by setting your device ID or otherwise will be at your sole risk and responsibility. NI is not responsible for the behavior of any other device users connected to the network. If you do not want to share the above data with others in the Measurements Live network, you should not use the network functionality of your device. You can still use your device with your computer through a USB connection.

spd-note-tip
Tip  

Go to Connecting the Device to Your Host Computer next.

