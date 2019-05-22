Installing and Powering the Hardware

When you turn on your device and connect it to the network, certain device data (serial number, device ID, MAC address, IP address, Hostname, used hardware and software versions) is transmitted in encrypted format to NI. This information will be deleted after you remove your device from the network, for example, by turning it off or switching off the Ethernet or WiFi functionality. The only exception is when the device is configured for infinite lease time and/or infinite grace period, in which case the serial number and device ID will be stored for this purpose only. Accessing the above data is necessary to establish the connection and transmit communication between the devices connected to the Measurements Live network and the instrument soft front panels in Measurements Live, access to which is provided with the product. NI does not store or use this data for any other purposes. Because the above information, in particular the device ID, may be available for others connected to the network, providing any personal information by setting your device ID or otherwise will be at your sole risk and responsibility. NI is not responsible for the behavior of any other device users connected to the network. If you do not want to share the above data with others in the Measurements Live network, you should not use the network functionality of your device. You can still use your device with your computer through a USB connection.