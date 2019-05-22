Connecting Signals to Digital I/O

The digital lines can be configured as input or output. Each channel includes an RC filter, protection circuitry, and a programmable pull resistor. When an NI ELVIS III application board is detected, they are all automatically configured as pull-up resistors. The following table shows the channel mapping.

Table 1. Digital I/O Signal Mapping

Application Board Terminals Signals Bank A A/DIO0, ..., A/DIO19 DIO 0, ..., DIO 19 Bank B B/DIO0, ..., B/DIO19 DIO 0, ..., DIO 19 DGND Digital Ground

Notice Use DGND for digital signals and power supplies only.

Refer to the NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board section on how to access these signals on the NI ELVIS III prototyping board.