Using the Control I/O

The control I/O consists of analog input, analog output, digital input/output, and fixed power supplies. These resources are internally controlled by the FPGA, and can be programmatically accessed from LabVIEW FPGA and LabVIEW RT. The control I/O is provided by the NI ELVIS III on the application board connector. When you insert an application board, these resources are directly connected to the application board. Not all application boards will utilize or expose all of these resources.

The following diagram shows the NI ELVIS III hardware architecture with the control I/O highlighted.

The NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board that is included in the NI ELVIS III kit exposes all of the control I/O through solderless breadboard strips located on either side of the central build area. Signals are grouped by function, and are individually labeled on each solderless breadboard strip. Refer to the NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board section for more information on the prototyping board.