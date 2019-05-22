Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Hardware Specifications

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 19, 2019

The following specifications are typical for the range 10 °C to 35 °C unless otherwise noted.

spd-note-caution
Caution  

Observe all instructions and cautions in the user documentation. Using the model in a manner not specified can damage the model and compromise the built-in safety protection. Return damaged models to NI for repair.

spd-note-caution
Attention  

Suivez toutes les instructions et respectez toutes les mises en garde de la documentation utilisateur. L'utilisation d'un modèle de toute autre façon que celle spécifiée risque de l'endommager et de compromettre la protection de sécurité intégrée. Renvoyez les modèles endommagés à NI pour réparation.

Definitions

Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty.

Characteristics describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty.

  • Typical specifications describe the performance met by a majority of models.
  • Nominal specifications describe an attribute that is based on design, conformance testing, or supplemental testing.

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.

Processor and FPGA

Type

Xilinx Z-7020

Speed

667 MHz

Cores

2

Operating System

spd-note-note
Note  

For minimum software support information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code swsupport.

Supported operating system

NI Linux Real-Time (32-bit)

Memory

Nonvolatile

1 GB
Volatile

DDR3

512 MB

Clock frequency

533 MHz

Data bus width

16 bits
spd-note-note
Note  

For information about the life span of the nonvolatile memory and about best practices for using nonvolatile memory, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code SSDBP.

USB Port

USB host port

USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, with standard A connector, 900 mA[1]

USB device port

USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, with standard C connector

Network

Network interface

10Base-T, 100Base-TX, and 1000Base-T Ethernet

Compatibility

IEEE 802.3

Communication rates

10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps auto-negotiated

Maximum cabling distance

100 m/segment

Wireless

Radio mode

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n

Wireless mode

Off (default), client

Frequency band

2.4 GHz/5 GHz
Channel width

2.4 GHz

20 MHz

5 GHz

20 MHz/40 MHz
Channels[2]

2.4 GHz

1 to 13

5 GHz

36 to 165
Antenna

Number of antennas

1

Type

External dual-band RP-SMA male omnidirectional dipole
Gain

2.4 GHz band

3.0 dBi, maximum

5 GHz band

4.0 dBi, maximum
Security

Client mode

WPA, WPA2, WPA2-Enterprise

Access point mode

WPA2-Personal

Enterprise security EAP types (client mode only)

EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS/MS-CHAPv2, PEAPv0/MS-CHAPv2

Power Requirements

Power supply voltage range

19 V ± 5%
Power consumption

Maximum

76 W

Typical

20 W[3]
spd-note-note
Note  

NI recommends using the NI ELVIS III with the provided power supply (786817-01). Contact NI if a replacement is needed.

Control I/O

The following I/O is provided by the NI ELVIS III on the application board connector. Not all application boards will utilize or expose all of these resources.

Analog Input

Number of banks

2, capable of independent operation

Number of channels per bank

8 single-ended or 4 differential

ADC resolution

16 bits

Input range

±10 V, ±5 V, ±2 V, ±1 V

Maximum sampling rate (single channel)

1 MS/s

Large signal bandwidth (-3 dB)

>500 kHz
Table 1. Analog Input Accuracy
Measurement Conditions Percent of Reading (Gain Error) Percent of Range (Offset Error)
Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C) 0.064% 0.004%
Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C) 0.397% 0.054%

Recommended sampling rate (multi-channel)

≤500 kS/s aggregate

Multi-channel settling time

2 µs (±16 LSB for full scale step)

Input impedance

Powered on

>1 GΩ

Powered off

>850 Ω
Overvoltage protection

Powered on

±25 V, up to two AI lines

Powered off

±15 V, up to two AI lines

Analog Output

Number of channels

4, capable of independent operation

DAC Resolution

16 bits

Output range

±10 V

Maximum update rate

1.6 MS/s

Slew rate (100 pF load)

8.2 V/μs
Table 2. Analog Output Accuracy
Measurement Conditions Percent of Reading (Gain Error) Percent of Range (Offset Error)
Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C) 0.089% 0.029%
Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C) 0.430% 0.100%

Current drive

4 mA/channel maximum

Capacitive drive

3.3 nF

Output impedance

0.5 Ω

Protection

Short-circuit to ground

Power-on state[4]

0 V

Digital I/O

Number of DIO channels

40

Direction control

Individually programmable as input or output

Logic level

5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output

Pull-up/down

40.2 kΩ pull-up to 3.3 V[5]

Protection

±30 V
Input logic levels
Input low voltage, VIL

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.8 V
Input high voltage, VIH

Minimum

2.0 V

Maximum

5.25 V
Output logic levels
Output low voltage, VOL sinking 4 mA

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.4 V
Output high voltage, VOH sourcing 4 mA

Minimum

2.4 V

Maximum

3.465 V

Minimum output pulse width

20 ns
Maximum frequencies for secondary digital functions

SPI

4 MHz

PWM

100 kHz

Quadrature encoder input

100 kHz

I2C

400 kHz[6]
UART lines

Maximum baud rate

230,400 bps

Data bits

5, 6, 7, 8

Stop bits

1, 2

Parity

Odd, Even, Mark, Space

Flow control

XON/XOFF

Fixed User Power Supplies

spd-note-notice
Notice  

Exceeding the power limits may cause unpredictable device behavior.

+15 V power output

Output voltage (no load)

+15 V ± 5%

Maximum current

500 mA[7]

Ripple and noise (20 MHz bandwidth)

150 mV peak-to-peak maximum

Protection

Short-circuit to ground
-15 V power output

Output voltage (no load)

-15 V ± 5%

Maximum current

-500 mA[7]

Ripple and noise (20 MHz bandwidth)

150 mV peak-to-peak maximum

Protection

Short-circuit to ground
+5 V power output

Output voltage (no load)

+5 V ± 5%

Maximum current

2 A[7]

Ripple and noise (20 MHz bandwidth)

50 mV peak-to-peak maximum

Protection

Short-circuit to ground
+3.3 V power output

Output voltage (no load)

+3.3 V ± 5%

Maximum current

310 mA[7]

Ripple and noise (20 MHz bandwidth)

33 mV peak-to-peak maximum

Protection

Short-circuit to ground

USB Line

USB

USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, 900 mA[8]

Instrumentation I/O

Oscilloscope

Number of channels

4
Maximum sampling rate (per channel)

with repetitive sampling enabled

400 MS/s

without repetitive sampling enabled

100 MS/s

Resolution

14 bits

Bandwidth

50 MHz at -3 dB[9]

Input impedance

1 MΩ ‖ 15 pF

Input coupling

AC, DC

AC coupling cut-off frequency

12 Hz at -3 dB

Overvoltage protection

±50 V

Accuracy

2% of input + 1% of full scale
Table 3. Input Range
Range Full Scale Offset Offset Accuracy
High gain (≤200 mV/div) 2 V peak-to-peak ±1 V ±25 mV
Low gain (>200 mV/div) 50 V peak-to-peak ±25 V ±625 mV
spd-note-note
Note  

Input voltages should not exceed 50 V DC or 30 V RMS.

Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Number of channels

2

Maximum update rate (per channel)

100 MS/s

Resolution

14 bits

Slew rate

188 V/µs

Small signal bandwidth (-3 dB)

15 MHz with no load
Figure 1. Function Generator Maximum Amplitude vs Frequency
Table 4. Output Range
Gain Setting AC Amplitude Range DC Offset Range Resolution Amplitude Error DC Offset Error Total Output Range
High gain ±10 V ±10 V 1.25 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±50 mV ±10 V
Low gain ±2.5 V ±10 V 0.3 mV/LSB ±0.5% ±20 mV ±10 V

Output impedance

50 Ω

DC current drive

30 mA maximum

Overvoltage protection (per channel)

±10 V, short-circuit to ground

Power-on state

High Impedance

Trigger

Logic level

5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output

Pull down

1 MΩ
Input logic levels
Input low voltage, VIL

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.8 V
Input high voltage, VIH

Minimum

2.0 V

Maximum

5.25 V
Output logic levels
Output low voltage, VOL sinking 4 mA

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.4 V
Output high voltage, VOH sourcing 4 mA

Minimum

2.4 V

Maximum

3.465 V

Protection

Short-circuit to ground

Logic Analyzer/Pattern Generator

Number of channels

16

Maximum sampling rate (per channel)

100 MS/s[10]

Logic level

5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output

Pull down

1 MΩ

Direction control

Individually programmable as Logic Analyzer or Pattern Generator
Input logic levels
Input low voltage, VIL

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.8 V
Input high voltage, VIH

Minimum

2.0 V

Maximum

5.25 V
Output logic levels
Output low voltage, VOL sinking 4 mA

Minimum

0 V

Maximum

0.4 V
Output high voltage, VOH sourcing 4 mA

Minimum

2.4 V

Maximum

3.465 V

Protection

Short-circuit to ground

Digital Multimeter (DMM)

Isolated functions

DC/AC voltage, DC/AC current, resistance, diode voltage, diode continuity

Non-isolated functions[11]

Capacitance, inductance

Isolation level

Functional isolation

Resolution

4.5 digits

Input impedance

10 MΩ

Input coupling

DC/AC

Connectivity

Banana jacks

Voltage input protection

±60 V

Current input protection

2.5 A fuse, 5MF2.5-R

Measurements
Voltage measurement

DC ranges

50 mV DC, 500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC

AC ranges

50 mV RMS, 500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS

Input frequency range (AC voltage)

40 Hz to 1 kHz

DC voltage measurement accuracy (50 mV DC)

0.2% of range

DC voltage measurement accuracy (500 mV DC, 5 V DC, 50 V DC)

0.1% of range

AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (50 mV RMS)

0.2% of range

AC voltage measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz (500 mV RMS, 5 V RMS, 30 V RMS)

0.1% of range
Current measurement

DC ranges

2 A DC

AC ranges

2 A RMS

Shunt resistance

20 mΩ

Input frequency range (AC current)

40 Hz to 1 kHz

DC current measurement accuracy

0.1% of range

AC current measurement accuracy at 50 Hz and 60 Hz

0.1% of range
Resistance measurement

Ranges

50 Ω, 500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ, 50 MΩ

Resistance measurement accuracy (500 Ω, 5 kΩ, 50 kΩ, 500 kΩ, 5 MΩ)

0.1% of range

Resistance measurement accuracy (50 Ω, 50 MΩ)

1% of range

IV Analyzer

2 wire impedance analyzer

Current range

±30 mA

Voltage sweep range

±10 V

Excitation frequency

1 Hz to 15 MHz
2/3 wire current-voltage analyzer

Supported devices

Diodes, NPN and PNP bipolar transistors

Base current range

±1 mA

Maximum collector current

±30 mA

Maximum collector voltage

±10 V
Table 5. Capacitance Measurement Range
Range Effective Frequency[12] Effective Test Resistance[12]
50 pF to 500 pF 10 kHz 100 kΩ
500 pF to 5 nF 1 kHz 10 kΩ
5 nF to 50 nF 1 kHz 10 kΩ
50 nF to 500 nF 1 kHz 1 kΩ
500 nF to 5 µF 1 kHz 1 kΩ
5 µF to 50 µF 1 kHz 100 Ω
50 µF to 500 µF 100 Hz 100 Ω

Capacitance measurement accuracy

1% of range
Table 6. Inductance Measurement Range
Range Effective Frequency[12] Effective Test Resistance[12]
10 µH to 100 µH 100 kHz 100 Ω
100 µH to 1 mH 10 kHz 100 Ω
1 mH to 10 mH 10 kHz 1 kΩ
10 mH to 100 mH 1 kHz 1 kΩ

Inductance measurement accuracy

1% of range

Variable Power Supplies

spd-note-notice
Notice  

Exceeding the power limits may cause unpredictable device behavior.

Positive variable power output

Output voltage

+1 V to +15 V

Output current

+500 mA maximum

DC Voltage accuracy

±50 mV - |Iout| × 0.25 mV/mA

Ripple and noise

20 mVpk-pk

Voltage readback accuracy

±15 mV

Current readback accuracy

±5 mA
Negative variable power output

Output voltage

-1 V to -15 V

Output current

-500 mA maximum

DC Voltage accuracy

±50 mV + |Iout| × 0.25 mV/mA

Ripple and noise

55 mVpk-pk + |Vout| × 10 mVpk-pk/V

Voltage readback accuracy

±15 mV

Current readback accuracy

±5 mA

Physical Characteristics

Weight

3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Figure 2. Top Dimensions
Figure 3. Side Dimensions
Figure 4. Rear Dimensions

Environmental Guidelines

spd-note-notice
Notice  

This model is intended for use in indoor applications only.

Environmental Characteristics

Temperature and Humidity

Temperature

Operating

10 °C to 35 °C

Storage

-20 °C to 70 °C
Humidity

Operating

10% RH to 90% RH, noncondensing

Storage

10% RH to 90% RH, noncondensing

Pollution Degree

2

Maximum altitude

5,000 m

Environmental Standards

This product meets the requirements of the following environmental standards for electrical equipment.

  • IEC 60068-2-1 Cold
  • IEC 60068-2-2 Dry heat
  • IEC 60068-2-78 Damp heat (steady state)
spd-note-note
Note  

To verify marine approval certification for a product, refer to the product label or visit ni.com/certification and search for the certificate.

  • 1 Aggregate power limits apply. The NI ELVIS III can provide up to 40 W for simultaneous use on the USB host ports, fixed user power supplies, and the variable power supplies.
  • 2 The wireless radio may disable radio channels based on the country of operation.
  • 3 Including assumed typical application board user power consumption.
  • 4 In the default configuration, the analog output will power on at a calibrated 0 V. There may be short glitches on the output during the power-on sequence.
  • 5 The NI ELVIS III enables a 40.2 kΩ pull-up to 3.3 V on the DIO lines by default. If the NI ELVIS III detects an application board designed for the NI ELVIS II/II+, it enables a 40.2 kΩ pull-down to Ground on the DIO lines instead.
  • 6 I2C requires an additional pull-up resistor on I2C_SCL and I2C_SDA for correct operation. Some I2C devices already include suitable pull-up resistors, others require that the resistors be added explicitly on the application board. Typical resistor values range from 1 kΩ to 10 kΩ.
  • 7 Aggregate power limits apply. The NI ELVIS III can provide up to 40 W for simultaneous use on the USB host ports, fixed user power supplies, and the variable power supplies.
  • 8 Aggregate power limits apply. The NI ELVIS III can provide up to 40 W for simultaneous use on the USB host ports, fixed user power supplies, and the variable power supplies.
  • 9 A probe with appropriate frequency response is required to reach the specified 50 MHz oscilloscope bandwidth.
  • 10
    Common Application Rates
    • Monitor: 10 MHz SPI bus with 10 ns timing resolution.
    • Generate: 1 MHz PWM with 1% duty cycle steps.
  • 11 The capacitance and inductance measurements are made through the IV Analyzer connections. Refer to the IV Analyzer specifications for more information.
  • 12 Test configurations used for measurement with single-tone test method.

Recently Viewed Topics