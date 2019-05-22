Hardware Specifications

The following specifications are typical for the range 10 °C to 35 °C unless otherwise noted.

Observe all instructions and cautions in the user documentation. Using the model in a manner not specified can damage the model and compromise the built-in safety protection. Return damaged models to NI for repair.

Definitions

Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty.

Characteristics describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty.

Typical specifications describe the performance met by a majority of models.

Nominal specifications describe an attribute that is based on design, conformance testing, or supplemental testing.

Specifications are Typical unless otherwise noted.