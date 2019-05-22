Hardware Specifications

The following specifications are typical for the range 10 °C to 35 °C unless otherwise noted.
Warranted specifications describe the performance of a model under stated operating conditions and are covered by the model warranty.
Characteristics describe values that are relevant to the use of the model under stated operating conditions but are not covered by the model warranty.
|
Supported operating system
|
NI Linux Real-Time (32-bit)
|
Nonvolatile
|
1 GB
|
|
USB host port
|
USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, with standard A connector, 900 mA[1]
|
USB device port
|
USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, with standard C connector
|
Network interface
|
10Base-T, 100Base-TX, and 1000Base-T Ethernet
|
Compatibility
|
IEEE 802.3
|
Communication rates
|
10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps auto-negotiated
|
Maximum cabling distance
|
100 m/segment
|
Radio mode
|
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n
|
Wireless mode
|
Off (default), client
|
Frequency band
|
2.4 GHz/5 GHz
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise security EAP types (client mode only)
|
EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS/MS-CHAPv2, PEAPv0/MS-CHAPv2
|
Power supply voltage range
|
19 V ± 5%
|
The following I/O is provided by the NI ELVIS III on the application board connector. Not all application boards will utilize or expose all of these resources.
|
Number of banks
|
2, capable of independent operation
|
Number of channels per bank
|
8 single-ended or 4 differential
|
ADC resolution
|
16 bits
|
Input range
|
±10 V, ±5 V, ±2 V, ±1 V
|
Maximum sampling rate (single channel)
|
1 MS/s
|
Large signal bandwidth (-3 dB)
|
>500 kHz
|Measurement Conditions
|Percent of Reading (Gain Error)
|Percent of Range (Offset Error)
|Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C)
|0.064%
|0.004%
|Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C)
|0.397%
|0.054%
|
Recommended sampling rate (multi-channel)
|
≤500 kS/s aggregate
|
Multi-channel settling time
|
2 µs (±16 LSB for full scale step)
|
|
|
Number of channels
|
4, capable of independent operation
|
DAC Resolution
|
16 bits
|
Output range
|
±10 V
|
Maximum update rate
|
1.6 MS/s
|
Slew rate (100 pF load)
|
8.2 V/μs
|Measurement Conditions
|Percent of Reading (Gain Error)
|Percent of Range (Offset Error)
|Typical (25 °C ± 5 °C)
|0.089%
|0.029%
|Maximum (10 °C to 35 °C)
|0.430%
|0.100%
|
Current drive
|
4 mA/channel maximum
|
Capacitive drive
|
3.3 nF
|
Output impedance
|
0.5 Ω
|
Protection
|
Short-circuit to ground
|
Power-on state[4]
|
0 V
|
Number of DIO channels
|
40
|
Direction control
|
Individually programmable as input or output
|
Logic level
|
5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output
|
Pull-up/down
|
40.2 kΩ pull-up to 3.3 V[5]
|
Protection
|
±30 V
|
|
|
Minimum output pulse width
|
20 ns
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USB
|
USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, 900 mA[8]
|
Number of channels
|
4
|
|
Resolution
|
14 bits
|
Bandwidth
|
50 MHz at -3 dB[9]
|
Input impedance
|
1 MΩ ‖ 15 pF
|
Input coupling
|
AC, DC
|
AC coupling cut-off frequency
|
12 Hz at -3 dB
|
Overvoltage protection
|
±50 V
|
Accuracy
|
2% of input + 1% of full scale
|Range
|Full Scale
|Offset
|Offset Accuracy
|High gain (≤200 mV/div)
|2 V peak-to-peak
|±1 V
|±25 mV
|Low gain (>200 mV/div)
|50 V peak-to-peak
|±25 V
|±625 mV
|
Number of channels
|
2
|
Maximum update rate (per channel)
|
100 MS/s
|
Resolution
|
14 bits
|
Slew rate
|
188 V/µs
|
Small signal bandwidth (-3 dB)
|
15 MHz with no load
|Gain Setting
|AC Amplitude Range
|DC Offset Range
|Resolution
|Amplitude Error
|DC Offset Error
|Total Output Range
|High gain
|±10 V
|±10 V
|1.25 mV/LSB
|±0.5%
|±50 mV
|±10 V
|Low gain
|±2.5 V
|±10 V
|0.3 mV/LSB
|±0.5%
|±20 mV
|±10 V
|
Output impedance
|
50 Ω
|
DC current drive
|
30 mA maximum
|
Overvoltage protection (per channel)
|
±10 V, short-circuit to ground
|
Power-on state
|
High Impedance
|
Logic level
|
5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output
|
Pull down
|
1 MΩ
|
|
|
Protection
|
Short-circuit to ground
|
Number of channels
|
16
|
Maximum sampling rate (per channel)
|
100 MS/s[10]
|
Logic level
|
5 V compatible LVTTL input; 3.3 V LVTTL output
|
Pull down
|
1 MΩ
|
Direction control
|
Individually programmable as Logic Analyzer or Pattern Generator
|
|
|
Protection
|
Short-circuit to ground
|
Isolated functions
|
DC/AC voltage, DC/AC current, resistance, diode voltage, diode continuity
|
Non-isolated functions[11]
|
Capacitance, inductance
|
Isolation level
|
Functional isolation
|
Resolution
|
4.5 digits
|
Input impedance
|
10 MΩ
|
Input coupling
|
DC/AC
|
Connectivity
|
Banana jacks
|
Voltage input protection
|
±60 V
|
Current input protection
|
2.5 A fuse, 5MF2.5-R
|
|
|
|Range
|Effective Frequency[12]
|Effective Test Resistance[12]
|50 pF to 500 pF
|10 kHz
|100 kΩ
|500 pF to 5 nF
|1 kHz
|10 kΩ
|5 nF to 50 nF
|1 kHz
|10 kΩ
|50 nF to 500 nF
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|500 nF to 5 µF
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|5 µF to 50 µF
|1 kHz
|100 Ω
|50 µF to 500 µF
|100 Hz
|100 Ω
|
Capacitance measurement accuracy
|
1% of range
|Range
|Effective Frequency[12]
|Effective Test Resistance[12]
|10 µH to 100 µH
|100 kHz
|100 Ω
|100 µH to 1 mH
|10 kHz
|100 Ω
|1 mH to 10 mH
|10 kHz
|1 kΩ
|10 mH to 100 mH
|1 kHz
|1 kΩ
|
Inductance measurement accuracy
|
1% of range
|
|
|
Weight
|
3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|
|
|
Pollution Degree
|
2
|
Maximum altitude
|
5,000 m
This product meets the requirements of the following environmental standards for electrical equipment.
