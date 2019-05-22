Connecting Oscilloscope Signals

You can connect to the
NI ELVIS III
oscilloscope using BNC connectors. The following figure shows the signal chain of the oscilloscope measurement:
- Outside World to Probe
- Probe to Input Connector
- Input Connector to ADC
- ADC to Software
The
NI ELVIS III
Oscilloscope SFP has four channels and provides scaling and position adjustment along with a modifiable timebase. You can also choose trigger source and mode settings. The autoscale feature allows you to adjust the voltage display scale, based on the peak-to-peak voltage of the AC signal, for the best display of the signal. For a trigger source, you can choose between digital or analog hardware triggering.
Figure 1.
NI ELVIS III Oscilloscope Chain